One For the Books

The Festival’s 2023 Great Southern Writer Lisa Wingate, author of more than 30 novels, will give insight into aspects of her New York Times Bestselling novel at the VIP Book Club event April 1at 12 p.m. followed by a keynote presentation at 1p.m.
Henry Landry beats his mom, Kallie Landry, as he wins the 5K race in the Bookin’ It Along the Teche Run. (2022)
Lee Ball
The Festival’s 2023 Great Southern Writer Lisa Wingate, author of more than 30 novels, will give insight into aspects of her New York Times Bestselling novel at the VIP Book Club event April 1at 12 p.m. followed by a keynote presentation at 1p.m.
If you enjoy reading or creative writing, this page is one you’ll want to dog-ear, because you won’t want to miss the annual Books Along the Teche Literary Festival happening in downtown New Iberia March 31 through April 2.
Now in its seventh year, the festival attracts authors from Louisiana and across the South who draw in hundreds of fans. It’s where readers get to meet their favorite authors and ask them questions, discover new books and have them signed, and where writers get tips on getting published. It’s also probably the only book festival where you can enter a bourré tournament, attend a Fais Do Do and learn to Cajun dance, and is sure to bring a good time to even the most introverted bookworms.
This year’s festival kicks off on Friday with the start of a two-day art exhibition, followed by live music performances and historical discussions. Fans of author (and one-time New Iberia resident) James Lee Burke flock to this festival to see his old hang outs and the settings of his books. New Iberia is full of literary history, and visitors can see the city’s sites on walking tours, by bus, boating down the Bayou Teche or – new this year –
by bicycle.
Also that day, and new to the festival’s agenda, is a series of moderated discussions called “Writer’s Track,” where authors share tips on writing books, magazine articles and poetry, and sparking creativity.
An opening reception Friday night on the grounds of the Shadows-on-the-Teche is an opportunity to rub elbows with the authors. It looks like this ticketed event is shaping up to be even more popular than the last. Marcia Patout, steering committee member and director of the Bayou Teche Museum, says response from authors who want to attend has increased. And why wouldn’t it, with guests treated to some of the best Southern and Cajun cooking around, as The Bunk Johnson Brass Band second lines into the crowd.
If you can only make time for one day of this fun event, make it Saturday. That’s when 60 authors line up on a five-block area of Main Street to share their latest books, and the street is abuzz with fans chattering about which authors they’re most excited to see. “There are more authors at the book fair (and presenting) this year,” notes Ellen Mullen, who is co-coordinator of the literary festival along with her husband Greg. “I’m always excited at the prospect of helping new authors prosper.”
The book festival also offers readings, cooking demonstrations for kids and adults, academic symposiums, a writing contest, literary discussions, and workshops by 25 presenters. Street events include a 5K Run on Saturday.
The 2023 Great Southern Writer will be Lisa Wingate, former journalist, inspirational speaker and bestselling author of more than 30 novels. In addition, Wingate’sThe Book of Lost Friendswill be the subject of discussion at the festival’s first VIP book club.
Children and their parents will gather in Rodrigue Park for arts, crafts and readings from children’s authors. A popular therapy dog, with its own Instagram following, will also be there.
“It’s like a bee hive, with people in and out of Main Street,” says Patout of the festival’s vibe. “There’s so much to see and do for everyone, from kids to seniors.”
Katie Wormser, marketing volunteer and new to the festival’s committee, says this year they have tried to appeal to a younger crowd of high school and college-aged students by adding a few young authors to the mix. One anticipated event is a mother/daughter brunch featuring a live streaming of the podcast Wild Confidence by Ainsley Britain. “We hope our efforts bring a lot of young girls from New Iberia and female students from UL-Lafayette,” says Wormser.
While most of the festival’s attendees are from Louisiana, Mullen says some do come from much further. “Last year we had a man from Scotland who is returning this year, and a gentleman from Germany has come several years. Another from Pennsylvania is returning with his wife and mother.”
Like a lullaby after a bedtime story, the festival weekend wraps up on Sunday afternoon with a symphony in the park by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.
Supporting the event and what it brings to New Iberia, Mayor Freddie DeCourt says, “We are blessed to host the literary festival here in New Iberia. As it brings out-of-state and local authors to our National Historic District, the focus is much more than books; our unique culture, food, music and history are all on display.”
Mullen says the festival was initially established to get more locals involved in increasing literacy within the Iberia area, but agrees, “We want to showcase our city and further our culture.”■
FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, March 31
• L’Acadian Art Guild Exhibit
• History of Jazz Trumpeter Bunk Johnson
• The Sounds of Iberia Parish
• BabyLit Jam
• Jean Lafitte Revealed
• Integrity of the Bible as a Literary Work
• Dave’s Haunts and Jaunts Bus Tour*
• Making the Pitch: How to Write for a Magazine
• Fanning Your Creative Spark
• Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy
• How to Write and Publish a Book
• Jazz it Up Opening Reception*
Saturday, April 1
• L’Acadian Art Guild Exhibit
• Bookin’ it Along the Teche 5K
• Writing and Publishing Louisiana Cookbooks
• Children’s Activities and Book Fair
• Authors Book Fair on Main Street
• UL Symposium on James Lee Burke
• Children’s Writing Workshop
• Seafood Cooking Demonstration*
• Mother/Daughter Brunch with Ainsley Britain*
• Readers’ Theater The Book of Lost Friends
• Kids Cooking Demo
• Tours by Steven Dave Robicheaux Walking Tour
• Great Southern Writer Lisa Wingate VIP Book Club*
• Great Southern Writer Lisa Wingate Keynote Presentation *
• Bouree Tournament (Pelican ‘s Restaurant)
• “You Ought to do a Story About Me”, Ted Jackson
• The Tears that Taught Me: When Pen Pains Purpose