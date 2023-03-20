Quantcast
One For the Books

Literary Festival Celebrates Books, Authors and Iberia

If you enjoy reading or creative writing, this page is one you’ll want to dog-ear, because you won’t want to miss the annual Books Along the Teche Literary Festival happening in downtown New Iberia March 31 through April 2. 

Now in its seventh year, the festival attracts authors from Louisiana and across the South who draw in hundreds of fans. It’s where readers get to meet their favorite authors and ask them questions, discover new books and have them signed, and where writers get tips on getting published. It’s also probably the only book festival where you can enter a bourré tournament, attend a Fais Do Do and learn to Cajun dance, and is sure to bring a good time to even the most introverted bookworms.

