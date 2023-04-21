Quantcast
Personality Profile

Liz and Terry Creel

Restoring Albania Mansion and Faith in Community

It’s possible we were born in the wrong time period,” Liz Creel speculates amusedly, speaking of her and husband Terry’s love of historic architecture and renovating grand old homes. For years the New Orleans couple has turned buying and renovating historic homes and landmarks into a profitable and passionate pastime. In what may be their last big venture, their most recent acquisition of Albania Mansion near Jeanerette, the Creels are not only preserving a piece of local history but creating new history as they help to revitalize Jeanerette.

Always up for an architectural preservation challenge, the couple fell in love with Albania 20 years ago when they reached out to its ailing owner and made a verbal agreement to purchase it. While they were obtaining financing for the buy, the owner passed away, and, in an unexpected turn of events, the estate was sold to someone else. Last year when the opportunity presented itself again, the couple purchased the 186-year-old manor.



