Krewe de Mystical Waters XXII Bal Masque

In vintage Mardi Gras costumes were: (kneeling from left) Clint Renard and Bryan Satchez; and (standing from left) Rachel Renard, Vicki Rogers, Tammy Gordon, Debbie Baudoin, Tina Renard and Laura Satchez.
In the spirit of “Peace, Love and Mardi Gras” were: (front row from left) Olivia Gordon, Tori Clemons, Jennifer Broussard, Monica Delcambre, Ann Nunez, Kassie Romero, Jodi Romero and Kristy Touchard; with (seated in car) Tammy Trim; and (back row from left) Tracy Trim, Julie Alario, Jesse Alario, Ches Gordon, Scotty Trahan, Britlyn Zagar and Garrett Frederick.
Showing off their fun costumes at the ball were: (front row from left) Jorey Renard, Liz Schexnayder, Lani Renard, Renee Renard and Garrett Frederick; and (back row from left) Francis Nunez, Tony Barras, Mike Romero and Zack Renard.
The 70s came alive in technicolor purple for these ball attendees: (front row from left) Mandy Leblanc, Jamie Schexnayder, Mitzi Duhon, Lili LeBlanc and Listi Arceneaux; and (back row from left) Zane Zagar, Ken Schexnayder, Jake Duhon, Andrew Robin and Mark Arceneaux.
Channeling Sonny and Cher were Mandy Thibodeaux and Scotty Trahan.
The Krewe de Mystical Waters of Delcambre held its XXII Bal Masque on January 28 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette. Reigning as King and Queen XIX were Chester Gordon and Tammy Betrand Gordon of Delcambre. The show production celebrated the music and vibes of the Summer of Love era with the theme “Imagine: Peace, Love and Mardi Gras.”