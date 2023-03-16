Quantcast
Social Lights

Krewe de Mystical Waters XXII Bal Masque

Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, Lafayette

The Krewe de Mystical Waters of Delcambre held its XXII Bal Masque on January 28 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette. Reigning as King and Queen XIX were Chester Gordon and Tammy Betrand Gordon of Delcambre. The show production celebrated the music and vibes of the Summer of Love era with the theme “Imagine: Peace, Love and Mardi Gras.”



