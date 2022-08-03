Quantcast
Jewels of Light - Artist Takes a Sculptor’s Approach to Stained Glass

Sitting in the downtown Lafayette studio of glass artist Craig McCullen, I had the opportunity to see some of his best – and newest – work come together as he prepared for an upcoming exhibit at the Baton Rouge Gallery. Each piece is imaginative and whimsical and begging for its story to be told. For over 40 years, McCullen has been transforming panels of raw glass into beautiful illuminated designs that have enhanced homes, places of worship and businesses. 

The conversation quickly turns to a few of his favorite pieces. In one that he calls The Locals, a group of birds perched on a telephone line watch a festival downtown. A colorful cartoon-like depiction of a car on a tangle of highways catches my eye. McCullen talks about time spent traveling with a musician friend and how those memories carried over into some of his works like Houston Spaghetti, a playful representation of the city’s overpasses. 



