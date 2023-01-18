Quantcast
Handmade in Acadiana

Iconic Buildings of Acadiana

Our Favorite Places in Ceramic

Some of our most cherished memories are of buildings: a childhood home, the church attended each weekend, the place where you were married, the college where you spent four of the most challenging years of your life, or the restaurant where so many birthdays were celebrated. Kai Drobish, owner of Architectural Memories, took her passion for architecture and has made ceramic plaques of Acadiana’s most iconic buildings for the past 22 years.

“I’ve always loved buildings,” says Drobish. “When I travel, I love to walk around and look at them. I lived in the French Quarter for four years and admired the architecture – the Columns Hotel was a favorite of mine.”



