Home for the Holidays

Whether you’ve moved away and are home to spend Christmas with the family, are a first-time visitor staying with your relatives, or are hosting out-of-town guests this holiday season, there is no shortage of traditions in Acadiana to enjoy. Show your aunt from up north all the Cajun Country customs, check out what’s new since you moved out west, and take a piece of your old stomping grounds back to your new home.
MAKE NEW MEMORIES
Some parts of Acadiana seem to embrace you with a familiar hug – like an old friend – and all those fond memories come rushing back. But some experiences that are new can quickly become part of your holiday traditions…and part of what you love about Acadiana.
Some things never change
Acadiana is rich in culture, history and favorite pastimes, evident in the many long-lasting traditions locals gravitate to. Belly up at LaFonda’s bar with an infamous margarita and reminisce on the good old days. Plan to catch the Sonic Christmas Parade in the Oil Center, which has been rolling since 1947, or walk through over half a million Christmas lights and dazzling displays at Noel Acadien au Village. Break out your red and black to spend the afternoon tailgating and cheering on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Since you’ve been gone
If you haven’t been down Johnston Street in a while, you’ll want to make time for all 125 acres of the brand-new Moncus Park. Catch a concert at the amphitheater, climb the treehouse, feast at Food Truck Fridays or stretch during a pop-up yoga class. Then dine at one of the many new restaurants (surely to turn Acadiana staples), like Vestal in downtown Lafayette, Misfits in Broussard or Cane River Pecan Company Pie Bar in New Iberia.
Start your own traditions
Make Acadiana a tradition and combine the old and new. Capture the family Christmas card during sunset at Spanish Lake or Jungle Gardens as your backdrop. Join in on the new Christmas celebrations hosted by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, like the Christmas tree decorating contest, or stroll down Jefferson St. to see festively decorated shop windows. Have a holiday cocktail to catch up with friends at the recently opened River Ranch bar, The Palmyre, or dinner at Pamplona’s newest tradition, the Miracle Bar pop-up.
PASS A GOOD TIME
Even outsiders know how much food and a good time mean to us Cajuns, so get ready to fill your stomach and spirit with a bit of Cajun seasoning.
Make the groceries
Reserve your Thanksgiving turkey rolls from 73-year-old Fremin’s Food & Furniture in New Iberia or Nunu’s in Youngsville, and fill your cart at Cade’s Market in St. Martinville with all the traditional sides. Grab some bottles of wine from the new Wild Child Wines or a rare whisky from Lafayette staple Marcello’s Liquor. Order a charcuterie spread to feed the whole clan from Graze Acadiana and save room for dessert from Keller’s Bakery or Caroline’s Cookies, followed by a coffee from Jet.
When in Acadiana
While you are visiting, appreciate the nuances of our unique area. Have breakfast at Victor’s Cafeteria, and eavesdrop on the natives speaking Cajun French around the table. Stroll down the historic streets of downtown New Iberia and stop at Rodrigue Park to see the blue dog made famous by the late David Rodrigue. Clap to the Cajun band with their homemade instruments at the Lafayette Farmers Market before heading down the Vermillion River to explore the swamps in a pirogue.
Pass a good time
If you’ve been gone a while, you may have to dust off your dancing shoes, but you’ll be two-stepping in no time. If you are visiting, watch the locals cut a rug, and you will catch on. Do some line dancing at Route 92 in Youngsville or historic Vermilionville. Hang out at Downtown Alive! for some swamp pop, or see who’s on the lineup at St. Julien Jams. Stop by to hear talented musicians at La Maison de Begnaud in Scott during Friday Night Jams.
GIVE LIKE A PAPA NOEL
When checking off your Christmas list, support the local businesses of your hometown. Bring back a little slice of Acadiana to your out-of-state friends and family, and send your city cousins home with a gift they’ll always cherish.
Make a list, check it twice
Pick up the perfect southern gift for your city-dwelling friend from Bonjour Decor. Send your fashionista cousin a trendy outfit from Emily Katherine Boutique. Commission a one-of-a-kind Paul Schexnayder painting of the bayou you grew up near for your art-loving mother-in-law, or frame this year’s Festival International official poster by artist Dirk Guidry.
Send home a taste of the bayou
Send your out-of-town relatives an assortment of Tabasco or Bon CaCa Seasonings. Make a tasty gift basket of authentic Cajun treats, like boudin from Billeaud’s, meat pies from Hebert’s, a jar of Savoie’s Roux and a King Cake from Poupart’s. Browse the shelves at Books Along the Teche to find Cajun ABC by Rickey Pittman so your non-Cajun nieces can learn about alligators and zydeco. Sign your neighbor up for a subscription to Acadiana Lifestyle so you can gab about what’s going on back home.
Bring them to Acadiana
One of the best gifts you can give is an experience, and Acadiana has no shortage of those. Give your best gal pal a reason to visit your beloved hometown and book a trip during Mardi Gras. Map out an adventure for your James Lee Burke fan co-worker to attend the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival. Surprise your foodie friend with a ticket on the Cajun Food Tour or bring your adrenaline-chasing guys on a swamp airboat ride from Champagne’s Swamp Tour.