Looking for a cozy and charming getaway? Look no further than these delightful bed and breakfasts. These cozy gems come with all the comforts of home you could ask for. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic retreat or a relaxing solo trip, these B&Bs have got you covered.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
There are some newcomers in town waiting to be explored. With fresh decor, top-notch amenities, and tons of history to explore, these new additions to the scene are sure to impress. So pack your bags and check in to your new favorite getaway spot.
Albania Mansion | Jenerette
The Albania Mansion was built on the banks of the Bayou Teche in 1837. The Greek revival home sits on 8.5 acres and was recently purchased and fully renovated, inviting guests to stay in one of the nine grand rooms. Guests can rent the whole house to host a dinner party, hold a corporate retreat, or gather for a family reunion. The house boasts nineteenth-century ornate and handmade furnishings imported from France and New Orleans. Enjoy the newly restored third-story balcony overlooking Bayou Teche with the obligatory Old Fashioned in one hand and binoculars for bird watching in the other.
St. Peter House | New Iberia
Newly renovated, the Victorian style home built in 1897 is the perfect resting place for any weary traveler or local staycationer. The updated kitchen is fully stocked for you to prepare homemade meals and opens into a spacious dining room for your feast. Relax with a nightcap in the music parlor and if you are the musical type, tickle the ivories on the antique piano. The beautiful home is just minutes walking distance away from dining, music and festivals along the Bayou Teche. The St. Peter House is your next place to call home away from home.
Camp Margaritaville RV Resort | Breaux Bridge
Formally Cajun Palms RV Resort, this home away from home offers a little more than bed and breakfast. Lounge by the pool or on the tanning deck, splash around in the splash pad playground and enjoy a libation at the swim-up cocktail bar. There are 91 new luxury cabins all with covered patios and BBQ pits for grilling with the family. Visit the nearby Prehistoric Park or Cajun Fast Track for fun and games or relax with friends at the community fire pit. The resort offers a full-service bar and grill, so you never have to leave the premises. This getaway is the perfect place for a family adventure.
HEART OF THE CITY
Looking for a bed and breakfast that’s right in the center of the action? These B&Bs are located in or near downtown city streets, offering endless options for entertainment and dining…and maybe even the occasional ghost.
T’Frere’s Boutique Bed And Breakfast | Lafayette
Chez Nous et Chez Vous
Acadiana Colonial home T’Frere’s was built in 1880 and has been operating as a B&B since 1982, accommodating guests in one of eight themed rooms. Start your day with a hearty breakfast served in the dining room. Indulge in cocktail hour on the glass porch or read a book in the formal living room. If a little more privacy is your vibe, book your stay in the Garconniere located in the courtyard. But visitors beware – you may not always be alone. The spirit of Amelie, a nineteenth-century resident who died at the house, is said to be seen from time to time roaming the property.
The Caldwell | Abbeville
Cajun Country Getaway
This Cajun Country getaway in downtown Abbeville is the perfect place to unwind. Choose from the spacious Evangeline Master Suite or the Parisian-inspired Fleur de Lis room. Wake up to the fresh smells of locally brewed coffee and sink your teeth into a slice of homemade pecan praline french toast. The wrap-around porch is the quintessential setting for a nightcap overlooking the private courtyard and tropical garden. Prefer your own space with access to a private kitchen? The two bedroom, two bath Caldwell Cottage next door sleeps six with a private backyard and a classic southern porch.
Maison Mouton Bed & Breakfast | Lafayette
This 1820’s restored Creole house is just minutes from downtown Lafayette. Each of the eight rooms is decorated with old world furnishings showcasing a glimpse into the Acadiana lifestyle of the 1800s, but with all the modern amenities we have come to expect. At Mouton, breakfast is the favorite meal of the day, and it truly shows in Chef Craig Kimball’s delicious helpings of locally flavored options. Have your first meal of the day served in bed or on the balcony for a little extra spice or dine with fellow travelers in the airy courtyard.
COUNTRY LIVIN’
These charming B&Bs offer a chance to relax and recharge, surrounded by peaceful gardens and soothing sounds of the swamp. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can learn some Cajun cooking or sharpen your crawfishing skills. Leave your worries behind, grab your shrimping boots and enjoy all the simple pleasures that the Cajun Country has to offer.
Crawfish Haven/Mrs. Rose’s Bed & Breakfast | Kaplan
“Where else can you cook, catch and sleep?” After visiting this B&B, you’ll quickly see why Crawfish Haven/Mrs. Rose’s Bed & Breakfast was named 2023 Bed & Breakfast of the Year. The century-old home may possibly be the only getaway you can describe as a relaxing adventure. Nestled in the middle of Cajun Country, you will wake to a delicious homemade breakfast (Crawfish omelet? Yes please!) cooked by owner Barry Toups. Then grab your Cajun Rebox for a crawfish excursion through the ponds, where you will be guided to catch your own mudbugs. Return with your sack of crustaceans for a good ol’ fashion Cajun crawfish boil.
Maison Madeline | Breaux Bridge
Relaxez-vous! Talk about utterly Cajun. The 1840s B&B is nestled on the shores of Lake Martin among lush gardens and is home to one of the largest wading bird rookeries in North America. The bousillage walls (a mud and Spanish moss mix) and antique-filled rooms are the settings of a truly unique experience filled with culinary and musical delight. Get a private lesson in Cajun cooking or have a seat at the Secret Supper Club Series featuring James Beard Award-nominated chefs with farm-to-table curated menus and Grammy-nominated musicians who will serenade your evening.
The Potter’s Cottage | Carencro
Situated under a giant oak, this quaint B&B has treehouse vibes and cozy cottage feels. The owner is a potter (hence the name) and her studio is on site. Stop by and say hello! The home is impeccably decorated, and the kitchen is fully stocked for a homemade meal – or grill up your meal on the back patio among the beautifully manicured garden. If you prefer, there are plenty of dining options in nearby Lafayette. Clean up in the outside shower under the stars and enjoy all of the nuances this Southern charmer has to offer.