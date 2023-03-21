Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Personality Profile

Her Message to Women:

Raise Your Standards – Realize your Worth

You would never know it from talking to her, but Ainsley Britain was not always the confident person that she projects today. After a couple of traumatic experiences, she was forced to reassess herself and rediscover her faith – and her confidence. Now an author, speaker and certified enneagram coach, (we’ll get to that) she is passionate about helping young adults embrace their confidence, date healthier, and discover (or rediscover) their identity in Christ. Firmly planted in her beliefs, the 32-year-old is building a legacy of faith for younger people.

Her story is a reminder of how someone’s image of themself can be shaken or lost in a single moment or with a passing comment. The Lafayette native grew up going to church and volunteering in youth programs, searching for a calling that would fulfill her. Strong female role models instilled confidence in her as a young girl. In high school she was crowned Miss Teen Lafayette and Miss Teen Louisiana within a couple weeks apart. The pageant program further accelerated her understanding of who she was and that she could make an impact in the world. 

Enneagram_hires.jpg
Buy Now

As a certified enneagram coach, Britain uses a system of personality typing like this one that can help explain how people interact with others, interpret the world and manage thoughts and emotions. 


Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred