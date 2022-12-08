Quantcast
Golf Cart Santa

Broussard’s Newest Family Tradition Delights Residents

This is the time of year when, at night, residents of Broussard always have one ear listening for the sound of Christmas music in their neighborhood – the cue that Golf Cart Santa is soon to make his way down their street. A family tradition that began when Mark and Christianna Gallagher’s children put lights and a bluetooth speaker on the family’s golf cart and rode around the neighborhood has grown into one of the area’s most anticipated Christmas events.

“We had no idea it would get to the point it is now,” says Christianna Gallagher, a.k.a. Mrs. Claus. Now in its eighth year, Golf Cart Santa is quite the production, with Santa and Mrs. Claus stopping in front of homes, handing out candy, taking pictures…elves dancing. The blaring of a great music playlist that includes a mix of traditional, pop and Cajun Christmas songs prompted dancing in the streets a couple of years ago. “People have come out in their robes to dance,” muses Christianna.

