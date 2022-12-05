Gas Station Gourmet to On-Air Personality

Some of us spend a lifetime trying to land the one job that will bring us happiness and a sense of fulfillment. Al Hebert has two such jobs: bringing “happy” news, by way of the most interesting stories, to viewers on KADN TV 15 and exploring unexpected culinary treasures in gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S.
I caught up with Hebert a couple of days before he was going to classes to learn welding and how to drive an 18-wheeler, for an upcoming show. More on that later.
It could be said that his years as a Sheriff’s investigator lead this Jennings native to doing what he does today – that and he’s not afraid to make bold moves. Ten years after moving from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Hebert and a videographer from work stopped at a Crowley gas station on a Sunday afternoon and had an epiphany. “I caught a whiff of what smelled like my grandmother’s kitchen. It was a whole meal cooked at a gas station; I’d never seen that before,” he exclaims. “I thought, if there are more places like this that cook food this good, I’ll videotape them and, at least, try to get a free lunch out of it. I called myself the Gas Station Gourmet and featured a couple of places in Lafayette.”
A few years later, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) discovered Hebert’s videos and pitched the idea of a regular Gas Station Gourmet column in their newsletter. He’s been writing for them 11 years now, and is considered by many to be America’s expert on gas station cuisine.
Hebert takes viewers to unique restaurants inside gas stations and convenience stores – whether they sell gas or not – and writes about their unexpectedly great food, from Cornish game hen to ketchup made of black truffle oil from Italy. “I look at social media and see the comments and what the food looks like,” he says, explaining how he finds the spots. “I’m always looking for something different and unique, like the gas station that sold nothing but charcuterie. Another in Scottsdale, The Thumb, has chandeliers inside and two pastry chefs on duty who make incredible cake art. At Rascal’s, near the exit in Duson, they make a banana pudding like none I’ve ever had before. Amazing.”
Now on a roll, the TV personality’s cadence and enthusiasm speed up, “One of my favorite places is Yabbos in Broussard, where you literally drive through the store. They have the best cinnamon rolls, an incredible dipping sauce for their chicken tenders and amazing chocolate chip cookies – I counted 33 chips in one.” (Yes, Hebert holds these stores accountable for what they claim.) “I also counted 24 shrimp on a 6-inch poboy at Bourbon Street Deli – which, by the way, has a full-time dietician on staff,” he informs me.
There are other reasons the Gas Station Gourmet enjoys focusing on small, individually-owned convenience stores and gas stations. “THESE are the great American entrepreneurs, small businesses trying to make a living,” he emphasizes. “The recipes are handed down from their mothers and grandmothers; their customer service and attention to detail is not only impressive, it’s part of the company culture.”
There are nearly 160,000 gas stations in America, and Hebert has reported on just over 200, interviewing those further away by phone. No surprise when he says the best gas station foods are in Louisiana. He shares the national treasure of his favorite picks in a gas station vacation map found at GasStationGourmet.com/map.
When Hebert isn’t sharing the best selection of fine wines at a gas station, he’s reporting for KADN’s morning show News 15 Today. After appearing as a guest on the show in 2017, he was offered the job of producer and made his way to one of the most entertaining reporters on local TV. One of his most popular segments, Monday Mangé, airs on the fourth Monday of each month from the kitchen of longtime colleague Stacey Dempsey. Hebert and Dempsey, who is also the owner of Frosted Apron, have developed an easy on-air chemistry, bringing recipes, tips and ideas for kids’ meals and snacks to viewers for years.
In the same way that he brings great culinary finds to us, he uncovers some of the most interesting people and stories from communities throughout Acadiana. “I’m always thinking about what the viewers would like. I think people find an outlet through the crazy things we do,” he points out.
To that end, Hebert has taken a ride on a carousel horse, been slobbered on by a giraffe, tried to sculpt a hunk of wood with a chainsaw, taken an endurance test, hung upside down on aerial silks – and, yes, learned to drive an 18-wheeler.
All this and he starts his day at 1:30 each morning to catch the network news that comes on while we’re still asleep. It’s where he finds the little jewels of unusual story angles. “I want fun stories that we can talk about; I don’t do hard news,” he maintains. He arrives at the station each morning at 4:00, and by 5:00 is preparing for eight live stories shot from 7:00 to 9:00. Whether it’s going to someone’s home and helping them cook up a batch of something – something he calls a “home invasion” – tailgating in Loreauville, or attending the beef cookoff in Opelousas, he shows up with a microphone and a desire to find the story. If you want the answer to “Where in the world is Al Hebert now?” just check his Facebook.
On set at the station, he’s had guests ranging from musicians, chefs and a miniature horse to a paranormal investigator and the lieutenant governor. During National Dance Month, Hebert took five days of dance lessons, trying his hand at breakdancing and ballet, then he brought instructors on the show to teach his coworkers some moves.
If it seems as though Hebert takes creative liberties, he says it’s because “We have an amazing producer, who I try not to drive crazy, and I work with talented people who make me look good. I am nothing without the people in the studio and my camera person. I’m just so lucky because I get to find this cool stuff and meet great people along the way.”
OFF CAMERA WITH AL
Favorite gas station food: Meatball stew
Little known talent: Plays guitar
Hobbies: Makes furniture & “weird” art, including night lights
Favorite Podcasts: Last Podcast on the Left; Morbid
Few People Know: Has one of the largest collections of gas station restroom photos (used in NACS presentations)