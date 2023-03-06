Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fresh Air - Fine Art

Shadows Plein Air Events Planned for 2023

Nature inspires art. Some of the world’s finest masterpieces depict the great outdoors: the light, the flora, the fauna. As it turns out, being in nature while painting can inspire as well. Such is the premise behind the Shadows-On-The Teche Plein Air competition, scheduled for March 11-18. 

2023 marks the ninth year of the competition, which draws artists from across the country to come and paint “en plein air,” out in nature. According to Shadows Marketing and Programs Manager, Jayd Buteaux, the competition draws interest from a wide variety of artists, some returning for several years in a row. “We have 25 artists, from coast to coast – from California, New York, Wisconsin and, yes, Louisiana,” she says. The artist who won our Best of Show last year, Marc Anderson is returning, and Phil Sandusky and Mary Monk, who have been in the competition since the start nine years ago, return this year, as well.”

7_Plein Air Schedule.jpg
Buy Now
8_Plein Air Artist List.jpg
Buy Now


Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred