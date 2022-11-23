Quantcast
Fire of the Dragon - Kevin John

Breaux Bridge Welder Sparks National Attention

This summer when National Geographic’s “World of Flavor” television host Big Moe Cason filmed in Louisiana, he experienced a few firsts, including cooking alligator on a rotisserie 3-foot wide by 5-feet long. It was one the size of which he said he’d never used – and the likes of which local welder Kevin John had never made before.

When John got the surprising call from one of the show’s producers, he was asked to make a rotisserie sturdy enough to cook a 300-pound animal over an open fire. The Breaux Bridge native accommodated their request in two days. 



