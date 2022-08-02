Quantcast
Evangelizing with Joy - A Day in the Life of a Modern Man of the Cloth

Among the adherents of the Catholic faith, there is a generation of millennial priests who are abiding by Pope Francis’s request to evangelize with joy and employ innovation and creativity in reaching out to people at their most vulnerable. Among the new socially progressive priests is Father Andrew Schumacher, 33, pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Mermentau and St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood, who last year rode a scooter in the car line to greet students of Cathedral-Carmel School on their first day of school. 

Ordained in 2018, the Crowley native was first assigned as parochial vicar at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, where for three years he formed important bonds with students and found creative ways to influence their faith formation.



