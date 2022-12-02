Quantcast
Christmas Tour of Homes

Franklin’s Historic Homes Spread Christmas Cheer

The St. Mary Landmarks Christmas Tour of Homes is back this year to share the rich history of the City of Franklin while onlookers revel in the spirit of the season. Over the years, St. Mary Landmarks has organized various home tours where locals and visitors can glimpse into the classic antebellum-style abodes adorning the historic district. This year marks the third Christmas home tour, which helps raise money for the St. Mary Landmark Chapter of the Louisiana Landmark Society to help preserve historic buildings throughout the state. 

Tour participants are immediately transported to the mid-nineteenth century as they walk along Main Street under ornamental lamp posts that have always shined a light upon the charming bayou town. Homeowners of the grand pre-Civil War dwellings will welcome history buffs, architecture enthusiasts and curious Christmas admirers into their quarters for a jaunt through the festively decorated rooms once occupied by the earliest settlers of sugarcane planters. 

