Artist Profile

Capturing Our True Colors

The Portraits of Mary Morvant

Mary Morvant has long been fascinated with the human face and its expressions. After more than 23 years as a portrait artist, her portfolio is like a family album of faces that are pensive, happy, proud, mischievous, innocent and shy, with a story to go with each. 

Though her mother was a portrait artist herself and an art teacher, Morvant didn’t consider art as a career. Instead she had her sights set on being an interior designer. But while at Louisiana Tech, she found herself taking many required art classes, which brought her inherent talent to surface. 



