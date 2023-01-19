Cajun Creations

Once Upon a Cajun Caterer
Recipes and Stories by a Caterer from South Louisiana
by Jane Landry Bearb
Autographed Spiral Bound $30.00
Jane Bearb has cooked and catered throughout the country including Alaska, California and Arizona serving and always honoring Cajun cuisine. In Jane’s world this recipe book represents several generations of cooking expertise passed on, verbally for the most part, to future generations of cooks.
This down-home cookbook, represented in plain English, is 312 pages of mouth watering dishes (over 600 recipes) and reflects every aspect of Cajun cooking. Appetizers, breads, salads, pastas, vegetables, soups, casseroles, and desserts fill the pages, with the familiar classics of Gumbo, Etouffee, Crawfish Bisque to name a few. The recipes and stories and helpful tips portray the life of a very personable lady who happens to be a great chef.
Review presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621 | 106 E. Main Street, New Iberia
KIM PLATT
Work: Docking
Medium: Paint on wood
Available at: plattartwork.com
Price: $360
Self-taught artist Kim Platt has made her mark depicting Louisiana wildlife, particularly birds, on pieces of reclaimed wood. Inspired by the culture and wildlife of Louisiana’s bayous and backwaters, the Lafayette native and graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette started Platt Artwork in 2017, with the help of husband Todd. She describes her art and process as a “blend of techniques” that revels in the uniqueness of the state. In December, Platt was selected by Acadiana Center for the Arts to paint an original design on a large pelican sculpture. Hers, entitled “Bayou Lagniappe,” was auctioned off at the annual Pelican Ball, an event benefiting arts education in Acadiana.
MEGAN BARRA
Work: Old Flame
Medium: Silk composition
Available at: meganbarra.com
Price: $1,200
Megan Barra’s 26x26” silk composition “Old Flame” is a perfect representation of the vibrant works in her portfolio. Her silk patchworks have covered many subjects, but musical instruments – guitars, fiddles, accordions, horns – and musicians (like Amédé Ardoin) are of particular focus for the Lafayette native. Her compositions are created by hand-sewing silks together in a sort of collage and sometimes imprinting the fabrics with images and text. She finishes them on a turn-of-the-century Singer treadle sewing machine. Barra earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from University of Louisiana at Lafayette and currently works as a graphic designer for organizations affiliated with Louisiana culture, music and arts.
ANNE CROWNOVER
Work: Rainbow Basket
Medium: Fiber
Available at: NUNU Arts & Culture Collective
Price: $46
As a child, St. Martinville native Anne Crownover was nurtured in the arts and encouraged to be creative. From hand-sewing her doll’s clothes at age 4 to her most current basket techniques, she has spent a lifetime experimenting with different materials and mediums. Her entry into fiber work was first in glass, creating mosaic art and stained glass, including pendants made from her studio, Cuckoo’s Nest Art in Lafayette. Most recently she has combined her love for sewing with rope to create stunning baskets. In addition to NuNu in Arnaudville, Crownover’s work can be seen and purchased at The Hilliard Gift Shop and Lafayette Art Association, as well as on her Facebook page @Anne Bulliard Crownover.