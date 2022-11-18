Cajun Comfort – Now Nationwide!

There was a time when you set foot outside of the boundaries of the Bayou State, you were in a vast, colorless desert of just sad, sad food. Immediately, you were hit with an envie for all the abundant goodness of your former life. Where are the crawfish? Have a cod patty. Cajun seasoning? We got salt and pepper, maybe try some celery salt? Good strong coffee? Have some see-through percolated stuff, or I can mix you up some instant. Horrors!
Many a frantic phone call home involved a need for express delivery of a care package to get through life outside of Louisiana. You made a list, and your mother made notes. Of course, then you’d have to wait until she was makin’ groceries, and remembered to hunt down a box big enough to fit all requested items. And then, also remember to pack it up and take it to the post office. It took wayyy too long, and you suffered as you waited without your coffee, your spices, your jambalaya, the comforts of Louisiana life.
Fortunately, times have changed. Thanks to online shopping, enterprising Louisiana sellers (who likely got tired of fielding those care package comfort food calls) now offer a wonderful variety of Louisiana products to choose from, to send just about anywhere in the world. That brings a whole new meaning to comfort food – ordered from a phone or computer, in the comfort of your recliner! There’s even a Lafayette-based subscription service ($39 monthly) that sends you or a recipient of your choice a curated box of Louisiana goodies on a monthly basis! (I’m looking at you, cajuncrate.com!)
Need Cajun Seasoning in Wisconsin? No problem, there’s a plethora of choices available to ship, including originally-New Iberia based Bourque’s Cajun Country Seasoning. Wendy and Robbie Bourque have traveled the country, spreading the goodness of Cajun life wherever they’ve landed. When they moved to Cortez, Colorado because of Robbie’s job, they opened a Cajun Country Store, which was a huge hit with locals. Every couple of weeks, Wendy would travel back to Acadiana to bring back more Cajun food: andouille sausage, crawfish, gator, anything she could get her hands on. They’ve made the jump to online sales, as well as farmers markets. Their gift sets include Marie the Cajun Chicken, their mascot, as well as seasoning, coffee and more. They’ve been ambassadors for everything Cajun, from Cocoa Beach to Colorado to Hawaii! Visit their Facebook page to order seasoning and gifts. (Basket as shown, $65)
Dreux and Monique Barra of Youngsville offer their C’est Tout Dried Trinity Mix, which is a wonder product that gives dishes the savory flavor of the trinity in minutes, no chopping needed, available with or without garlic. It’s been such a sensation that they have introduced new products, C’est Tout Fe Etouffee Mix, and C’est Tout Stew Cajun Stew Mix, which mix in minutes for authentic stews, soups and etouffee. The best part? They’re also available for shipping nationwide. They’re perfect for a Cajun far from home without a lot of time on their hands to chop and mix, in gift tins and boxes, along with lagniappe like a trinity grinder or Mardi Gras beads, all starting at $25. Check out their website, thisiscajun.com to order.
Etsy.com is also a great resource for homegrown Cajun foods shipped anywhere. Savory Cajun, owned by Lynn Breaux of Abbeville, features a wide variety of seasonings and mixes, including one to create Shrimp and Grits, as well as Pastalaya Mix and salt-free seasoning. 2ArtisticMoms out of Gonzales, LA has a wide selection of gift boxes including items such as Gumbo Base and Shrimp Creole Base, along with Louisiana Hot Sauce and Seasoning. Look around, there are many items to choose from. You can even send someone artwork of a Louisiana food gift box from an Etsy seller. (not sure how that would ease an envie, but maybe send with a Cajun Crate subscription to a foodie art lover.)
No longer must a displaced Louisiana native endure the melancholy of missing their favorite flavors: there’s Cajun Comfort as close as your phone or computer – nationwide. But still call your mother. She misses you.
The Great King Cake Controversy
It must be noted that there is a huge exception in the online Cajun Comfort food delivery industry. Much heated debate on social media has sprung up over King Cakes. You see, there is a very limited and specific season for King Cakes. Many folks believe it is a sin and a shame (worse even than eating an oyster in a month without an R) to wander out of the approximate six-week period between January 6 and Mardi Gras to consume, buy, or even THINK of King Cake. Some have gone so far as to say any interaction with King Cakes out of season may cause the wrath of a bad hurricane season upon Louisiana.
Now, for those of you who think that might be just a tiny bit of hooey, there ARE King Cakes to be had yearlong, worldwide.