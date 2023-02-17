Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Personality Profile

Blake Miguez

The Sharpshooter in Five Parts

Blake Miguez is a man of many parts. Some may know him from one aspect of his life and not realize there are other, equally demandi ng and robust, roles he plays every day. The Louisiana House Representative is also a world champion sharpshooter, an advocate for gun rights and gun safety, president/CEO in the oil and gas industry, and a husband and father. 

Miguez grew up as many young boys do in Louisiana, hunting and fishing with his father and grandfather. The Loreauville native, who began shooting at 8, became a world champion pistol shooter who now brings a unique perspective to gun safety, the right to bear arms, and the learned skills that competitive shooting can carry over into adulthood – including being a father, husband, oil and gas exec, and legislator. 



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred