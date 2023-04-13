Quantcast
Handmade in Acadiana

Barn on the Bayou

Letting the Wood Tell the Story

Witnessing birds bring nesting materials into their new houses and watching them raise their families is one of the most rewarding experiences of enjoying the outside. Sid Cox, woodworker and owner of Barn on the Bayou, handcrafts birdhouses befitting God’s small, winged creatures, transforming aged cypress planks into small churches – from the generic to familiar sacred landmarks.

Fifteen years ago, the newly-retired engineer built a large barn along the bayou in Breaux Bridge, intended as a place to work on cars like his first-generation Mustangs. Plans soon changed after Cox made a bench for his grandson. The Jonesville native, who learned woodworking at age five from his carpenter father, says, “That feeling of making something that he’d have for a long time inspired me to continue.”  



