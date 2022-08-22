Quantcast
Lane and Kristie Blanchard

A Day in the Life of a Sugar Cane Family

Hard Work and Sweet Dreams

It’s 7 p.m. in early December, and Lane Blanchard is just getting in from a long day in the cane fields. Like other growers, he has been cutting his cane since the first week of October. With grinding season nearly finished now, he and his crew at Lane Blanchard Farms in Loreauville will be working nonstop until the middle of January. It’s a life he and his wife Kristie, who is also an integral part of the business, have been at since 1983. Now with two grown sons helping, the Blanchard’s are an example of the family spirit and work ethic that bring success and longevity to the sugarcane industry.

Lane, unflinching and humble to his core, is a fifth-generation farmer with a strong vein of sugarcane history running through both sides of his family. He oversees 1,700 acres of his own in Iberia and St. Mary Parishes, and also helps manage 3,800 acres of Blanchard Brothers, Inc. with his two brothers.



