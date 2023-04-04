A Brush with Hunt Slonem

Catching up with an internationally-recognized artist like Hunt Slonem is a coup for any lifestyle magazine outside of the art world, so when Acadiana Lifestyle was able to speak to him while he waited in the New Orleans airport for a flight back home to New York, we grabbed the opportunity.
The painter, sculptor and printmaker is best known for his bold, exotic, often playful oil paintings of long-eared rabbits, birds and butterflies – and perhaps less known for his ties to Louisiana.
Born in Maine, Slonem announced in first grade that he was going to be an artist. The son of a career naval officer, he moved many times and spent early years in the outdoors of some of the most beautiful states. It was when he moved to Hawaii that he became enthralled with all things tropical, from exotic flowers and birds to fauna. Later travels to Nicaragua (where he found his first toucan and discovered the iridescent blue morpho butterfly), South America and other destinations strengthened his affinity for nature and added to his range of subjects.
In each of his adventures he soaked up the influences, growing orchids and raising birds. Owning eight parrots now, he once had more than 200 feathered friends in his aviary. The young artist who became well known for gray-toned paintings of small birds in their cages, has graduated to huge canvases, and even murals, of hundreds of exotic, colorful birds.
Slonem’s frequent trips to Louisiana to visit his grandmother presented other inspiration, leading him to Tulane University, where he received a fine arts degree. One of his formative experiences while in college was attending the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture, where he studied with the likes of trailblazing painter Alex Kats.
A few years after moving to New York in 1973, Slonem found the recognition he was looking for. “When I got to New York, I was trying to figure out what to paint,” he recalls. “In my travels to Central America I’d collected holy cards, and I was inspired to paint the saints pictured on them, always adding a rabbit or other animal in the background.”
Some would argue that it was when he began painting small studies of rabbits that his career took off. As to why rabbits? “I think they’re very loved and people used the name bunny fondly,” says Slonem, who kept some as pets when he was a boy. “They have a real consciousness. All through history the rabbit has been a big player in storytelling, and they’ve been associated with luck and productivity – plus my Chinese zodiac sign is the rabbit.”
After reaching a point where he was pleased with the specific subject matters of his paintings, Slonem – who prefers not to categorize his style – experimented with other mediums. He began scratching cross-hatch marks into thick layers of paint, an idea he got from the bars of the bird cages he’d been staring through for years. “It seems more contemporary, and I wanted to achieve a more modernist component with the marks,” he says. He’s also created blown glass ceramics, bronze mosaics and used diamond dust mixed with resin and metallic powders. Currently he’s working on his first monumental exhibition of huge sculptures of rabbits, turtles and other animals that will be placed among the landscapes of the botanical gardens in San Antonio next year.
Based in Manhattan, Slonem works five days a week, morning to night, in his impressive 30,000 square-foot, four-story studio. It’s a visual wonderland of exotica where his “more is more” style of collecting and curating shines through.
From his colorful jackets and ties to his 19th century furnishings and collections from his travels, Slonem is as talented a designer as he is an artist. In addition to a line of luxury goods and home décor, he has designed an exclusive line of furniture fabrics. The collection features the same butterflies, birds and charming bunnies from his paintings, along with portraits of some of his favorite figures like Queen Elizabeth, as well as Abraham Lincoln, the subject of many paintings. “Lincoln was a great being and leader,” notes Slonem “and I became even more interested in him when I discovered that he was mystical and consulted with mediums [an interest Slonem shares]. I like his wife Mary Todd the most, because she was extravagant and decorated the White House. She was the most maligned first lady we’ve had.”
Slonem has had hundreds of one-man shows and exhibitions in the U.S. and abroad, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Moscow Museum of Modern Art, as well as museums in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria. Last September he enjoyed a huge exhibition in Vienna. Currently a collection of his work is on display at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, GA, and there will be another soon at The Cabildo in New Orleans. His work is also in the homes of celebrity fans that include Sharon Stone, Kris and Kylie Jenner, Whoopi Goldberg and Brooke Shields.
To appreciate Slonem’s work from afar is to peruse any one of his stunning books. The crowning glory for any coffee table, each focuses on one of his subject matters, including the latest depiction of his butterfly paintings in The Bigger Picture. Another coming this fall, titled Spirited Homes, illustrates how he’s made neglected historic homes into a new form of art.
On a mission to save some of America’s forgotten historic mansions and buildings, Slonem has acquired quite the collection, including Madewood and Lakeside Mansion in Louisiana, the Colonel Louis Watres Armory in Scranton, PA, Bel Terre in South Kortright, NY, and, his most recent purchase, Searles Castille in Great Barrington, MA. Until last year, he owned Albania Mansion in Jeanerette.
As the time approaches for his plane’s departure, Slonem wraps up the retrospective of his career sharing something his long-time psychic predicted years ago: “She told me rabbits would take me places I’ve never been.”■