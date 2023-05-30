The Acadiana Christian School Class of 2023. First row, from left, Sarah LeBlanc, Jada Hughes, Bailey Bernard, Marrisa Darby, and Lacy Dore. Second row, Duy Tran, Jake Shelton, Cameron Savoy, Billy Mora, Dax Mogerman, Kade Gil and Cameron Wolfe.
Acadiana Christian School celebrated Class of 2023 on May 18 at the New Iberia Campus of Our Savior’s Church. Two valedictorians and one salutatorian lead the class of 12 graduates.
Seven of the seniors in the class graduated with honors.
They selected “I’ll Always Remember You” by Miley Cyrus as their class song. Their class motto is “We have been through the storm, we have been through it all. But when we come together, we will never fall.” written by ACS Senior Cameron Savoy.
They chose Baby Blue as their class color and the Pink Hibiscus as their class flower.
The class scripture is Psalms 91:2, “This I declare about the Lord; He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; He is my God and I trust Him.”
This year’s ACS Valedictorians are Jada Hughes and Duy Tran, each with a grade point average of 4.3, and Cameron Wolfe is the Salutatorian with a 4.1 GPA.
The Acadiana Christian School Class of 2023 members:
Sarah LeBlanc, Jada Hughes, Bailey Bernard, Marrisa Darby, Lacy Dore, Duy Tran, Jake Shelton, Cameron Savoy, Billy Mora, Dax Mogerman, Kade Gil and Cameron Wolfe.