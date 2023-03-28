Aaron Leleux Mar 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Why Is The Teche Area Important To You:I loved growing up in the Teche area. The culture here is something special. I am happy to get to raise my children here so they can experience Cajun culture at its best.What Do You Do For Fun:I love being a Dad and trying to make sure my kids have a great childhood. Movie nights, board games, and all of the above.Any Hobbies:I enjoy playing disc golf and watching movies.Who Are Your Role Models:I admire my parents greatly. They have been married for almost 53 years, which is a huge accomplishment. They are great parents and grandparents.What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:I am fortunate to be part of a company that allows me to be active in the community. I plan on trying to continue to support our local schools and non-profits as well as trying to volunteer more. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian March 28, 2023 10 hrs ago Most Popular Vote now for the Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week Owens’ buzzer beater carries him, Romero to Hawg Fight win PHOTO GALLERY: 2023 Creole Fest in Jeanerette Pintail from SW La. wings it all the way to Russia and back Bourgeois wins second term as Jeanerette mayor Same bait, nearly same weight for winners of LBA's two tournaments at Toledo Bend ‘I’m back where I want to be’: Catholic High’s White overcomes injury to return for senior season Disney Channel star, NFL wide receiver among those touting New Iberia anti-crime campaign Sen. Kennedy creates bipartisan bill aimed at insulin prices IMC making progress following tornado damage