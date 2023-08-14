Donald Trump probably knows he's not widely considered of sound mind. Why else would he feel the need to announce that he's a "very stable genius"?

But now as he enters a federal courthouse, two things need to be kept in mind. One is that malignant narcissists can seem charming and charismatic. (That's how they recruit victims to exploit later.) The other, however, is that there are effective ways to neutralize their ability to make threats and run smear campaigns. Courtrooms are the perfect place to practice them.



Tags