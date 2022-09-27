Amendment 1: Increasing state stock investment caps
At some point, lawmakers thought it wise to limit how much the state could invest in the stock market, but these constrictions are now evidently costing Louisiana money. The proposed amendment would raise that ceiling for four specific funds.
Right now, only 35% of proceeds from the Louisiana Quality Education Trust Fund, the Millenium Trust, the Artificial Reef Development Fund, the Marsh Island Refuge Fund and the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Trust and Protection Fund.
Amendment 2: Homestead exemptions for disabled veterans
The proposed change to the constitution would continue a series of exceptions to ease the property tax burden of military veterans with significant disabilities.
In addition to the existing homestead exemption on the first $7,500 of a property’s assessed value, current law gives 100% disabled veterans another $7,500 in consideration. This amendment would repeal that structure.
Amendment 3: Civil service employees and political campaigns
Government employees who are in a state or local civil service system currently aren’t allowed to prominently support the campaigns of political candidates. The proposed amendment would remove this prohibition for workers who have a family member running for office.
The proposal defines relatives as spouses, children, parents, grandparents, siblings and their step-equivalents. Families could appear in political advertisements and commercials if the amendment is approved.
Amendment 4: Waiving water charges from infrastructure damage
It’s illegal in Louisiana for the state or any local government to give away something of value for free, no matter how deserving the recipient or insignificant the cost. It’s why you see cities auction off outdated office furniture and vehicles well past their prime.
The policy is meant to protect the public’s investment, but there’s a glitch in the policy that backers of the amendment say is doing more harm than good.
All too often, we hear about public utilities that bill customers for far more water than they actually use. A broken meter or leaky pipes leads to the exorbitant charge, and it can be far from a simple process to correct the overbilling.
Amendment 5: Avoiding maximum property millages
If I were to predict which of the eight amendments might fail just because voters will struggle to figure out what it does, Amendment 5 would be the clear winner.
Let’s use an example to explain this: a fire district that has voter authority to collect up to 2.5 mills in taxes over 10 years to pay for new trucks and equipment. That “up to” part is important here because not all taxing entities will collect the maximum.
Instead, the fire district will adjust the actual millage to account for increases in property values. So if those values go up, the millage can be rolled back, let’s say to 2.1 mills, and the district will still collect the same amount in taxes. The upside for property owners is that they don’t see a big jump in their tax bills.
Amendment 6: Orleans Parish assessments
In short, the inexact, evolving science of Orleans property valuations results in wide variations for some property owners. It’s not uncommon to see increases in assessed value jump 50% or higher over a four-year period.
Amendment 7: Prohibiting slavery and involuntary servitude
Louisiana is one of four states – Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont are the others — with a measure on this fall’s ballot to formally outlaw slavery. Colorada, Nebraska and Utah voters have already approved the ban.
One exception under Louisiana’s proposal would be for the “otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice,” according to the legislation that created the amendment. This means incarcerated people could still be forced to perform labor.
Amendment 8: Recertifying homestead exemptions for the disabled
Like Amendment 2, this proposed change is aimed at making the property tax exemption process easier for the disabled population.
Additional valuation breaks are available to property owners who are considered to have a service-related disability rating of at least 50%. People 65 and older as well as the survivors of military members who are killed in action also qualify for the additional benefit.