From row, from left, Madilyn Grace Clause, Amelie Grace Anslem, Zoie Jo Fremin, Judith Isabelle Ann Schlicher and Ruth Alycee Marie Helms. Top Row, from left, Phoebe Ann Neuville, Olivia Maire Cestia, Laura Elizabeth Lipari, Emma Katherine Gray Schexnayder and Ensley Beryl Landry. Not Pictured: Susan Anne Marie Bourdier, Katelyn Grace Haik
The Queen’s organization of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, Las Reinas Pasadas, hosted a tea honoring the Krewe’s 2023 Debutante Coterie recently. The tea was held at Masion Le Rosier in New Iberia.
The Debutantes will be presented to Their Royal Majesties and to the Krewe members at their 76th Pageant and Ball on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
The Debutantes for 2023 are:
• Miss Amelie Grace Anslem, daughter of Mr. Jimmy Anslem and Ms. Julie Prejean Anslem
• Miss Susan Anne Marie Boudier, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Allen Boudier II
• Miss Olivia Marie Cestia, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Stuart Cestia
• Miss Madilyn Grace Clause, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. & Mrs. Brad Clause
• Miss Zoie Jo Fremin, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Brenon Fremin
• Miss Katelyn Grace Haik, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Eric Haik
• Miss Ruth Alycee Marie Helms, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Travis Helms
• Miss Ensley Beryl Landry, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Corry Landry
• Miss Laura Elizabeth Lipari, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Bryan Lipari
• Miss Phoebe Ann Neuville, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Darrell James Neuville, Jr.
• Miss Emma Katherine Gray Schexnayder, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Schexnayder
• Miss Judith Isabelle Ann Schlicher, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Schlicher IV
Serving as Queen Mother to the 2023 Debutantes is Mrs. Cindy Falterman.
Serving as Captain to the Mystic Krewe of Iberians is Wess Robison and Co-Captain, Parker Templeton.
The Krewe was established in 1947 and will celebrate it’s 76th Anniversary in 2023. The Krewe is New Iberia’s oldest and boasts over 700 members. Those interested in membership should visit the Krewe’s website at www.MysticKreweOfIberians.com
