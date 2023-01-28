tea

From row, from left, Madilyn Grace Clause, Amelie Grace Anslem, Zoie Jo Fremin, Judith Isabelle Ann Schlicher and Ruth Alycee Marie Helms. Top Row, from left,  Phoebe Ann Neuville, Olivia Maire Cestia, Laura Elizabeth Lipari, Emma Katherine Gray Schexnayder and Ensley Beryl Landry. Not Pictured: Susan Anne Marie Bourdier, Katelyn Grace Haik

The Queen’s organization of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, Las Reinas Pasadas, hosted a tea honoring the Krewe’s 2023 Debutante Coterie recently. The tea was held at Masion Le Rosier in New Iberia.

The Debutantes will be presented to Their Royal Majesties and to the Krewe members at their 76th Pageant and Ball on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.



