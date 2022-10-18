Louisiana high schoolers followed a national decline in scores on the ACT college readiness test, posting the fifth lowest average composite score in the country.

ACT numbers released on Wednesday show Louisiana’s Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.1 out of 36, a decline of 0.3% from the previous year. The score marks the fifth consecutive year the composite score has declined, mirroring a national trend of declining achievement that’s now at the lowest level in 31 years.



