For David Thibodeaux, his family has been a major part of the sugar cane industry and farming legacy.
With the support of his family and his wife of of 44 years, Fran Alvarado Thibodeaux, David was named the Sugar Cane Festival King.
David Thibodeaux is a New Iberia native and General Manager of St. Mary Sugar Cooperative, Inc., and a descendent of sugar cane farmers. After the passing of his father in 1961, his family farm was sold.
Thibodeaux worked in the oil and gas sector prior to beginning his sugar career 36 years ago at Jeanerette Sugar Cooperative, Inc. Sugar continues to run through his veins to this day.
His contribution to the industry includes serving on various boards, including Sugar Grower & Refiners, Inc.; Louisiana Sugar Cane Products, Inc.; Teche Mills, LLC; American Sugar Cane League; American Sugar Cane League Foundation and the American Society of Sugarcane Technologists.
The Thibodeaux's enjoyed celebrating the 79th Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival with their family and community who have helped him reach this milestone.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.