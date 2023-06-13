Big catches came from unexpected places with the Optimist Club of New Iberia's annual fishing workshop.
Over a dozen little faces joined Optimist Club president Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera and her legion of volunteers on a beautiful, blue June day who's Sundays rejuvenate the soul.
Between the 16 children, a majority came from the Boys and Girls club, while others came from family and other community members. According to Cutrera, the limit they said for kids is 20, save there be total chaos at the pond.
"Any more than 20 and you've got pole flying around, hooks flying around, you've got chaos," Cutrera said, laughing as she did so.
The group caught several surprisingly large fish. Now they may have fearlessly caught these fish, but they aren't so fearless in handling the gaping creatures. One young girl, Miracle, caught a huge fish, especially for her age, but positively refused to hold the fish after. But do we really blame her?
According to Optimist Club member and chair/event planner of the fishing workshop Lama Alfano, some of the youth are returning apprentice "fisher kids", but many are totally new to fishing.
"Some of these kids have never held a pole or much less seen a fish. Some are returners that did it last year, but it's been so hard to get the kids and the parents to do stuff like this," Alfano said, clear disappointment in her voice.
A couple of New Iberia community members donated the use of their voluptuous pond and its accompanying gazebo. They also fed the group of developing "fisher kids" hotdogs toward the tail end of the event.
The Optimist Clubs ran the workshop for over 20 years but recently took sole responsibility of hosting it.
The three biggest expenses that Optimist Club faces in hosting this event were the bait, the fishing poles, and surprisingly, the portable toilet, which cost around $200 dollars.
They used live crickets for bait, which needed to be timed just right, or they might die before anyone could use them.
To reach the event, another community member donated their bus, which transported the kids once they had gathered. Once the event concluded, the bus brought them back to their waiting parents.
Each kid went home with a brand new pole, which might propel the parents of these kids to bring them out fishing.
