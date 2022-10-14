U.S. 90
A $30 million project was announced for U.S. 90.

 Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, construction will begin on a $30 million project on U.S. 90 from La. 14 (Center St.) to La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd).

The project will include new concrete pavement with shoulders, base construction, temporary concrete barriers, median crossover diversion roads, guard rail, striping, on/off ramp pavement patching, and related work.



