The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, construction will begin on a $30 million project on U.S. 90 from La. 14 (Center St.) to La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd).
The project will include new concrete pavement with shoulders, base construction, temporary concrete barriers, median crossover diversion roads, guard rail, striping, on/off ramp pavement patching, and related work.
Work is estimated to take place Monday through Saturday from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M., weather permitting.
Lane closures are expected with a 10-foot wide maximum restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone in preparation of converting U.S. 90 westbound into two-way traffic.
U.S. 90 will be reduced to one 10-foot lane in each direction with east and westbound traffic separated by concrete barriers. U.S. 90 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the inside lane of U.S. 90 westbound. During this period, oversized loads will not have access to pass through the work zone.
Through traffic will be maintained on U.S. 90 east and westbound. Emergency vehicles will have access to this area.
On/Off ramp closures with detours will be required. Emergency vehicles will not have access to this area during these closures. The department will publish additional press releases for these planned ramp closures.
The project is estimated for completion by January 2024.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
