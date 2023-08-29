U.S. 90

Work on U.S. 90 will take place evenings into the morning starting next Tuesday.

DOTD announces start of $21M project to rehab sections of U.S. 90.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023, work will begin on a $21.10 million project to rehabilitate two sections of U.S. 90.



