DOTD announces start of $21M project to rehab sections of U.S. 90.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023, work will begin on a $21.10 million project to rehabilitate two sections of U.S. 90.
The first section of the project includes the Evangeline Thruway (U.S. 90) from the railroad junction to East Pinhook Road, while the second section will include work along U.S. 90 from La. 92 (Young Street) to La. 88 (Coteau Road) in Lafayette Parish.
This project will include concrete pavement patching, asphalt concrete paving, joint sealing, dowel bar retrofit, high-density polyurethane foam (slab jacking), handicap ramps, and related work.
Construction work is expected to take place during the following times throughout the week, weather permitting, Monday to Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
During the weekend, work will take place continuously beginning Friday evening at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday morning, weather permitting.
Drivers can expect alternating double lane closures during the project. The periodic lane closures are required to perform slab jacking and concrete pavement patching operations within the roadway.
There will be 12 foot width restrictions throughout the project during working hours. Emergency vehicles will have access to the areas but may encounter delays.
The project is estimated to be completed by spring 2025.
DOTD appreciates your patience. Please drive with caution through the construction site and be attentive to work crews and their equipment.
DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.
MyDOTD: Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activities by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.
511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by downloading the 511 app, visiting www.511la.org, or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511)