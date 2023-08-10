2023 Football Schedule Aug 10, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football : Never miss a gameRagin CajunsSep 2 vs Northwestern StateSep 9 @ Old DominionSep 16 @ UABSep 23 vs BuffaloSep 30 @ MinnesotaOct 7 vs Texas StateOct 21 @ Cajun FieldOct 28 vs South AlabamaNov 4 @ Arkansas StateNov 9 vs Southern MississippiNov 18 @ TroyNov 25 vs ULMLSUSep 3 vs Florida StateSep 9 vs Grambling StateSep 16 @ Mississippi StateSep 23 vs ArkansasSep 30 @ Ole MissOct 7@ MissouriOct 14 vs AuburnOct 21 vs ArmyNov 4 @ AlabamaNov 11 vs FloridaNov 18 vs Georgia StateNov 25 vs ATMSaintsSep 10 vs Tennessee TitansSep 18 @ Carolina PanthersSep 24 @ Green Bay PackersOct 1 vs Tampa Bay BuccaneersOct 8 @ New England PatriotsOct 15 @ Houston TexansOct 19 vs Jacksonville JaguarsOct 29 @ Indianapolis ColtsNov 5 vs Chicago BearsNov 12 @ Minnesota VikingsNov 26 @ Atlanta FalconsDec 3 vs Detroit LionsDec 10 vs Carolina PanthersDec 17 vs New York JetsDec 21 @ Los Angeles RamsDec 31 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Football Sports Most Popular Two killed in Jeanerette crash Antoine named as next Westgate track and field coach Khamphilavong, Landry, Migues wrap up second straight AOY title New Iberia's Hebert selected first female chair with Louisiana Automotive Dealers Association Back where they started: Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor in original building Arrest after man shot and killed in New Iberia ARREST REPORTS Westgate football players enjoy camaraderie, community support during lock-in Input given for New Iberia skate park Beta students, marching band recognized at New iberia