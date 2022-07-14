The Franklin-Jeanerette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated hosted its virtual Cotillion/Beautillion on Saturday at West St. Mary Civic Center.
The 2022 Queen was debutante Kierah Nicole Paul, presented by her mother, Mrs. Chasity Paul and her brother, Mr. Samarick Paul. Kierah is a graduate of Berwick High School and plans to attend Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans majoring in Pre-Med/Biology.
The 2022 King was Beau Demetry de’Clouet, son of the late Pamela de’Clouet Cooper. He was presented by his Godparents, Joanna & Cornell de’Clouet. Demetry graduated from Jeanerette High School and is attending Grambling State University majoring in Business Management. deClouet’s aspiration is to become a sports attorney.
First runner up to the Queen, Debutante Teiylar Leon, is a graduate of Franklin High School and currently attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with plans to transfer to McNeese University in the fall to major in Biology/Pre-Med.
First runner up, Beau Tre’Jhon Tywan Teno, was presented by his parents Kawanee Teno and Donavon Lewis. The’Jhon is a graduate of West St. Mary High School in Baldwin, LA. He will be attending Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever, LA majoring in Computer Science.
The Current Franklin-Jeanerette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. President as of July 1, is Alexis Rack. Chairperson of the event was sorority member, Pearl Barnes-Rack. Co-Chairs were sorority members Carolyn A. Francis, Mary Grimm-Howard, Fallon Mitchell, and Alexis Rack. Lue Pearl Washington was Chapter President at the time of the event.
Other sorority committee members included Doris Hawkins-Metz, Cheryl Bertrand, Karen Salone-Smith, Tanya Johnson-Anderson, Ericka Wilson-McDaniel, Karen Grimm, Connie Lewis, Shirley Purvey, Pauline Johnson, Denise Teno, Carrie Johnson, Dr. Katherine Drexler, Jeanette Favors, Tawana Carson-Colbert, Debra Jones, Brenda Moore-Ferguson, Violet Watson-Jones, Shelly Fontenot, Quantie Brown, Nekesia Bowie and Carolin Brown.